Oslo, 24 April 2020: Yara EVP, Strategy and Supply Chain Pablo Barrera Lopez purchased 1,000 shares today at a price of NOK 344.263 per share.





Following this purchase Pablo Barrera Lopez owns 4,837 Yara shares.





