The global graphene market is currently experiencing a robust growth. Graphene can be defined as an allotrope of carbon element that has the thickness of only one atom and is arranged in a honeycomb-shaped lattice. It exhibits high thermal and electrical conductivity, along with high mechanical strength, permeability and electron mobility. Some of the most commonly available forms of graphene include graphene sheets, films, nanoribbons, nanoplatelets and graphene oxide. They are used with other gases and metals to form materials with superior properties, which are further used in the manufacturing of batteries, transistors, computer chips, supercapacitors, water filters, touch panels, coatings, composites and solar cells. Apart from this, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including medical, electronics, energy, defence and aerospace.



Rapid industrialization and increasing demand for lightweight, flexible and renewable materials across the globe are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the integration of nanotechnology within the electronics industry is also providing a boost to the market growth. Graphene nanoplatelets are used to enhance the physical properties of various polymer materials, including natural and synthetic rubber, thermoplastic and thermoset composites, paints, coating and elastomers. Graphene films are being increasingly utilized in the manufacturing of protective coatings on flexible electronic devices, batteries and smartphones, which is contributing to the market growth.



Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities to improve the thermal and electrical conductivity properties, along with immense utilization of graphene for manufacturing lightweight sports equipment, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach to grow at a CAGR of 25% during 2020-2025.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ACS Material LLC, Angstron Materials Inc., CVD Equipment Corporation, Grafoid Inc., Graphene 3d Lab Inc., Graphene NanoChem PLC, Graphenea S.A., Haydale Graphene Industries Plc, Vorbeck Materials Corp., XG Sciences Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global graphene market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global graphene industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Graphene Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Mono-layer & Bi-layer Graphene

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Few Layer Graphene (FLG)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Graphene Oxide (GO)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Graphene Nano Platelets (GNP)

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Batteries

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Supercapacitors

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Transparent Electrodes

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Integrated Circuits

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

8.1 Electronics and Telecommunication

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Bio-medical and Healthcare

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Energy

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Aerospace and Defense

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 ACS Material LLC

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Angstron Materials Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 CVD Equipment Corporation

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 Grafoid Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Graphene 3d Lab Inc.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.6 Graphene NanoChem PLC

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.7 Graphenea S.A.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Haydale Graphene Industries Plc

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.9 Vorbeck Materials Corp.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 XG Sciences, Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio



