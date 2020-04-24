Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nikolaj Plads 6

DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 24 April 2020

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no 17/2020

Potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the operations and financial results of Cemat A/S

The Board of Directors has analyzed the consequences and, according to current knowledge, the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent Government-imposed limitations related situation will affect the operations and financial results of the Company in 2020. The impact will depend on the duration of the limitations and the dynamic of the pandemic.

Based on the impact, it’s difficult to estimate the results for 2020, so the Board of Directors has had to suspend the earlier expectations. The Board of Directors of the Company is implementing actions aimed at mitigating to the extent possible the adverse impact of those factors.

The Board of Directors will announce revised expectations as soon as we have a wider visibility of market conditions.

Cemat A/S

The Board of Directors

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment