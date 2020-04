April 24, 2020 08:51 ET

April 24, 2020 08:51 ET

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Orkuveita Reykjavikur's (RE) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook.

Fitch´s release is attached.

Contact:

Ingvar Stefánsson

CFO

Tel: 354 516 6100

Attachment