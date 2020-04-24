BOSTON, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn (Nasdaq: LOGM) announced that CXNext: Engagement Redefined has been transformed into a live, global virtual event taking place on May 12, 2020. CXNext will bring together industry leaders and experts across customer experience (CX), IT and digital experience to share inspiration, strategy frameworks, and real-time insights to reimagine the customer experience from start to finish.



“CX is a journey, not a single moment in time. And if there is anything the past few months have taught us, it’s that journeys take detours. Businesses across every industry have had to transform what engagement and support means for their customers and employees in the face of disruption,” said Ryan Lester, Senior Director, Customer Experience Technologies at LogMeIn. “In transforming CXNext from an in-person event to a virtual experience, it is enabling us to bring the global CX and business community together to share our collective experiences in managing this new era of uncertainty and to also discuss the opportunities that lie ahead that will truly enable us to redefine the next evolution of CX.”

At CXNext, attendees will see firsthand how customer service and support leaders are transforming their organizations and creating amazing experiences. CXNext will offer interactive components with live and on-demand content, collaborative engagement through surveys and polling as well as one-on-one networking opportunities and small group discussions. Attendees will come away with valuable insights from experts on the frontlines of CX to build their own playbook to drive their CX strategy.

The event agenda features a dynamic line-up of speakers from LogMeIn, customers and industry thought leaders, including the following and more:

Bill Wagner, CEO, LogMeIn

Adam Toporek, President, CTS Service Solutions

Jeannie Walters, CEO and Founder, Experience Investigators

Patrick Quinlan, Senior Manager, Self-Service & Analytics, Citrix

Joli Hensley, Manager of Digital Channel, Advia Credit Union

To close out the event, LogMeIn will announce the winners of the inaugural CXNext Catalyst Awards , which honor individuals and companies who have transformed their business and redefined engagement through innovative customer experience initiatives. The awards recognize exceptional accomplishments across three categories: CX Team of the Year, CX Industry Disrupter and Outstanding Woman in CX.

To register for CXNext, visit: https://www.cxnext.com/ .

Follow @CXNext and #CXNext for additional updates.

Additional Resources:

About LogMeIn’s Customer Engagement & Support Portfolio

LogMeIn delivers industry leading solutions designed to empower companies to deliver smarter, more personalized customer engagement and support. Supporting over 1 billion customer interactions every year, LogMeIn is helping companies transform how they interact with their customers in real-time, creating experiences that drive increased satisfaction and brand loyalty.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications & collaboration, identity & access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.