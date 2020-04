Suspension Includes Voyages for Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises with Embarkation Dates from May 11 through June 30, 2020



Suspension Contributes to Global Efforts to Stem the Spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus

MIAMI, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (“Norwegian” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today announced an extension of its previously announced suspension of global cruise voyages to include voyages embarking between May 11 and June 30, 2020 for its three cruise brands. The voyage suspension contributes to global efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Company will continue to work in tandem with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the federal government and global public health authorities to take all necessary precautions to ensure the health, safety and security of guests, crew and the communities visited.

“We are committed to taking all appropriate actions to combat the spread of COVID-19 and as such, have extended our global voyage suspension through June 30. We continue to work closely and in partnership with the U.S. CDC, global public health authorities and local, state and federal governments to build upon our already rigorous health and safety protocols to ensure that our brands are ready to safely resume operations with these new protocols in place,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “Our teams are working around the clock to do what is right by our loyal guests and valued travel partners and we greatly appreciate their understanding as we continue to adapt to the ever-evolving global health environment.”

Guests who are currently booked on voyages with embarkation dates between May 11 and June 30, 2020 on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises are asked to contact their travel agent or the cruise line for more information.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company will introduce nine additional ships through 2027.



Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

