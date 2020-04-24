Icelandair Group and DB Schenker have signed an agreement regarding 45 cargo flights between Shanghai in China and Munich in Germany, transporting medical equipment for health care providers across Europe. Additional flights from Shanghai to Chicago, USA, through Iceland are also part of the agreement.

Three Boeing 767 aircraft will be redesigned for this project where the passengers seats will be removed to accomodate the freight load within the passenger cabin. The financial amount of the agreement is confidential. Icelandair Group’s subsidiaries, Icelandair Cargo and Loftleidir Icelandic – the Company’s aircraft leasing and consulting business – manage the preparation and execution of the flights. The partnership is regarding a minimum of 45 flights but the parties have already agreed to continue with additional flights to China as long as needed.





Bogi Nils Bogason, CEO Icelandair Group:

„This is an important agreement for Icelandair Group during times of significant loss of revenue from our passenger network following the COVID-19 outbreak. In this project we combine our expertise on cargo transport and organising charter flights around the world. One of the key strengths of Icelandair Group is the flexibility to be able to respond quickly to opportunities and execute them in a short period of time. It is also a pleasure to participate in such an important project and find innovative solutions that contribute to the fight of the global pandemic that the world is currently facing.“





