The newly elected member of the Supervisory Board Guntis Mecaucis, who holds 5448 shares of the company, is a veterinarian and works as a sales manager at JSC Dimela Veta Latvija.
The newly elected member of the Supervisory Board Jānis Tūtāns, who holds 1084 shares of the company, has been working at JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ since 1987. Presently the manager of the Transport and Supply Department.
To approve the remuneration of 170.00 EUR per month to Chairman of the Supervisory Board and of 150.00 EUR per month to each member of the Supervisory Board.
We hereby inform that at the Supervisory Board’s meeting on 24 April 2020 as the chairman of the Supervisory Board was reelected Inita Bedrīte, and as the deputy chairman of the Supervisory Board was reelected Maija Beča.
8. To assign the performing of the functions of the audit committee to the Supervisory Board for a three-year term without additional remuneration.
All resolutions approved with the required majority of votes.
The Management Board of the Joint Stock Company ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’
Valda Mālniece
Manager of the Financial and Accounting department, member of the Management Board
E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv
