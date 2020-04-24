MEXICO CITY, Mexico, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: HOTEL) ("HOTEL" or the “Company"), one of the leading companies in the hotel industry in Mexico, announces that the shareholders represented in the Company’s Board of Directors (“Board”) expressed their support to the company and the importance to be financially and operationally prepared for the recovery of tourism in the country. To this effect in yesterday's session, the Board unanimously agreed that if necessary, a Shareholders Meeting be convened to propose a capital increase. Conditions and details of the use of proceeds of the mentioned capital increase will be submitted if this Shareholders Meeting is convened.

About HOTEL

HOTEL is a leading company in the Mexican hotel industry, dedicated to the acquisition, conversion, development and operation of its own hotels as well as third party-owned hotels. The Company focuses on the strategic location and quality of its hotels, a unique management model, strict expense control and the Krystal® brand as well as other international brands. At the end of year 2019, it had more than 3,700 employees and generated revenues of Ps. 2,238 million. For more information, please visit www.gsf-hotels.com

