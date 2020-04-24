Industrivärden’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on April 24, 2020, at the Grand Hôtel in Stockholm, at which the following resolutions were made, among other items of business.

The AGM voted in favor of the proposal to not pay any dividend for the 2019 financial year. The Board has announced its intention, if the conditions exist, to summon an Extraordinary General Meeting in the autumn to decide on payment of a dividend.

Pär Boman, Christian Caspar, Bengt Kjell, Fredrik Lundberg, Annika Lundius, Lars Pettersson and Helena Stjernholm were re-elected as directors on Industrivärden's board. Marika Fredriksson was elected as a new director. Nina Linander, who had declined re-election, left the Board in connection with the AGM. In addition, Fredrik Lundberg was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

The AGM voted in favor of unchanged directors’ fees in accordance with the Nominating Committee’s amended recommendation.

The AGM resolved to re-elect Deloitte AB as the auditing firm for a term until the end of the 2021 AGM.

The AGM approved the Board’s proposal for new guidelines for compensation of senior executives.

The AGM voted in favor of the Board’s proposal for a long-term share savings program for employees of Industrivärden. The share savings program makes up the form of long-term variable salary and has the same basic structure as the program that was approved by the 2019 AGM, but has been adjusted to achieve a greater differentiation and larger scope for grants of shares among the program’s various categories of participants.

April 24, 2020

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)





