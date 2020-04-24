WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

24 April 2020

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

(the “Issuer”)

Compulsory Redemption of WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short (the “Impacted Product”)

Further to the announcement made by the Issuer on 22 April 2020, the Issuer confirms that the relevant Compulsory Redemption Amounts per ETP Security for the Impacted Product is as follows:

Name Compulsory Redemption Amount per ETP Security (USD) ISIN Exchange Exchange Ticker SEDOL Bloomberg Ticker Reuters Instrument Code WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short 8.1854041 IE00B7SX5Y86 LSE 3OIS B7SX5Y8 3OIS LN 3OIS.L IE00B7SX5Y86 LSE 3SOI B93S177 3SOI LN 3SOI.L IE00B7SX5Y86 Borsa Italiana 3OIS BD3CT17 3OIS IM 3OIS.MI DE000A133ZV2 XETRA O1LS BSJCN81 O1LS GY O1LS.DE

The base currency for the Impacted Product is USD and therefore the Compulsory Redemption Amount per ETP Security is calculated in USD. The Issuer will pay out such amounts in USD on or around the 29 April 2020 (being the “Compulsory Redemption Settlement Date”). The settlement of cash redemption proceeds due to Security Holders holding the relevant Impacted Product in uncertificated form is expected to be made via CREST on or about 1 May 2020.

Please note that if you are holding your securities through a broker or other nominee then it may take longer for the proceeds due to you to be received. Please speak to your broker or nominee to find out when you can expect your payment to be made and to ask them about any applicable fees and charges.

All other classes of ETP Securities issued by the Issuer will continue to be priced and will continue to trade in their normal manner.

Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 3 September 2019.

Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to infoeu@wisdomtree.com

For and on behalf of

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer plc