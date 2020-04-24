TORONTO, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMLS Financial, one of Canada’s largest, independently owned mortgage services companies, has released its latest Commercial Mortgage Commentary , an in-depth analysis of the commercial mortgage market in Canada.



Our April 2020 commentary looks at COVID-19’s impact on the commercial mortgage industry, the latest origination and market size figures from our 2019 Annual Lenders Survey, recent policy decisions by the Bank of Canada, and more.

CMLS Financial is Canada’s leading provider of commercial mortgage market intelligence. On a quarterly basis, CMLS Financial publishes a commentary on the Canadian commercial mortgage market with specific analysis of the conventional market, the CMHC-insured market, and the Canadian CMBS market. Founded in 1974, CMLS Financial has over 40 years’ experience as Canada’s Mortgage Company™. For more information, visit www.cmls.ca .

