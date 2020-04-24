MONTRÉAL, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) is providing an update on the status of its annual financial statements, accompanying management discussion & analysis and related officer certifications (collectively “Annual Filings”) for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as its interim financial statements, accompanying management discussion & analysis and related officer certifications (collectively “Interim Filings”) for the period ended March 31, 2020.



On March 18, 2020, the Canadian Securities Administrators announced that they will provide issuers with a 45-day filing extension for filings required on or before June 1, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, the British Columbia Securities Commission has enacted BC Instrument 51-515 (“BCI 51-515”), Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements.

The Corporation will be relying on the temporary exemption pursuant to section 10 of BCI 51-515 in respect to the following provisions:

The requirement to file its Annual Filings as per sections 4.2(b) and 5.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102 (“NI 51-102”) and section 4.1 of National Instrument 52-109 (“NI 52-109”)



The requirement to file its Interim Filings as per sections 4.4(b) and 5.1(2) of NI 51-102 and section 5.1 of NI 52-109

The Corporation expects to file its Annual Filings on or about June 12, 2020 and it expects to file its Interim Filings on or about July 14, 2020.

Management and insiders of the Corporation are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

The Corporation confirms that there have been no material developments, other than those disclosed through news releases, since the filing of its interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2019.

