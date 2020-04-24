LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

Joint Announcement

Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, Crown Place VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (together "the Companies")

Issue of a Supplementary Prospectus

The Boards of the Companies announce that they have published a supplementary prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the offers for subscription for new Ordinary Shares in each of the Companies to raise, in aggregate, up to £34 million (before issue costs) (the “Offers").

The Supplementary Prospectus is a regulatory requirement under the Prospectus Regulation Rules and Section 87G of Financial Services and Market Act 2000 following (i) the publication of the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 by each of Albion Development VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC ("2019 Accounts"); and (ii) the publication by each of the Companies on 22 April 2020 of an unaudited net asset value per share as at 31 March 2020 reflecting a review of their respective portfolios carried out in response to the changing market conditions arising from the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Copies of the Supplementary Prospectus and the 2019 Accounts have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and the Supplementary Prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism .

Copies of this Supplementary Prospectus together with the prospectus (containing details of the Offers) are available free of charge from the offices of the Companies' investment manager, Albion Capital Group LLP, 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL and the Albion Capital website: www.albion.capital.

The Offers are now fully subscribed and are closed to further applications.

24 April 2020

