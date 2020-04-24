Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 24 April 2020 at 17.00 Finnish time
Valoe Corporation will disclose its Annual Report for 2019 including the Financial Statements, the Report of the Board of Directors, and the Corporate Governance Statement on 30 April 2020 at the latest. The company has previously announced that it publishes the Annual Report on the week 17/2020. The release has been postponed because the company’s financial statements have not yet been finalized.
Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.
