Company announcement no. 18/2020

Today, April 24, 2020, SimCorp A/S held its extraordinary general meeting, at which the following was adopted:

Amendment of articles 7, 9, 11 and 17 of the company's articles of association as described in the notice of the extraordinary general meeting.

Authorization to the Board of Directors, in the period until 1 March 2025, to increase the share capital without pre-emption rights for existing shareholders at market price.

Copenhagen, April 24, 2020

SimCorp A/S

On behalf of the board of directors

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to

Klaus Holse, Chief Executive Officer, SimCorp A/S (+45 2326 0000)

Michael Rosenvold, Chief Financial Officer, SimCorp A/S (+45 5235 0000)



