Company announcement no. 18/2020

Today, April 24, 2020, SimCorp A/S held its extraordinary general meeting, at which the following was adopted:

  •          Amendment of articles 7, 9, 11 and 17 of the company's articles of association as described in the notice of the extraordinary general meeting.
  •          Authorization to the Board of Directors, in the period until 1 March 2025, to increase the share capital without pre-emption rights for existing shareholders at market price.

Copenhagen, April 24, 2020

SimCorp A/S

On behalf of the board of directors

