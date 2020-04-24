Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-04-30

  

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2029-11-12
1061
SE00112819220.75 %1,000 +/- 250
2032-06-01
1056
SE00045172902.25 %1,000 +/- 250

  

Settlement date 2020-05-05

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on APR 30, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 1 000 SEK million in issue SGB 1061 and 1 000 SEK million in issue SGB 1056

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST)

ON APR 30, 2020.

 

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se