Press release

Paris, April 24, 2020

Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of May 19st, 2020

Details concerning the availability of information on the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

Exceptionally, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and by application of ordinance no. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020, the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting will be held behind closed doors at Orange’s corporate headquarters, 78 rue Olivier de Serres, 75015 Paris, at 4pm, without the physical presence of shareholders or any other person who would otherwise have the right to attend.

The meeting notices were published in the February 21th and April 24th 2020 issues of the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO).

All documents and information specified in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code concerning the shareholders’ meeting can be viewed on the company’s website at: https://oran.ge/ag2020, under “Documentation”.

Shareholders can request documentation that is not accessible online by sending a request by email to the following address: assemblee.generale@orange.com. Requests will be answered in electronic form provided that a return email address is indicated in the initial request.

The information referred to in Article R. 225-73 of the French Commercial Code will be made available to shareholders in accordance with the requirements of the relevant laws and regulations.

phone: 1010 or 0800 05 1010 from France

+ 33 1 60 95 87 24 from outside France







mail: Orange – shareholder relations department

BP 1010 – 75721 Paris Cedex 15







headquarters: 78, rue Olivier de Serres – 75015 Paris

