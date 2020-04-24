16:00 London, 18:00 Helsinki, 24 April 2020 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK RECEIVES DECISION FROM THE HIGH ADMINISTRATIVE COURT

It has come to the attention of Afarak Group Plc, that the High Administrative Court has today made two decisions on the matter that is related to the decision rendered by FIN-FSA on October 7, 2018. The High Administrative Court decided not to give rights to appeal.

The Company is not a party to these decisions.

