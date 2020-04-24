

Company Announcement no. 54 – 2020

Copenhagen, April 24th, 2020





Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting





1. The Board of Directors’ report on the Company’s activities during the past year

The Annual General Meeting took note of the report.

2. Presentation and adoption of the Company’s annual report for 2019

The annual report for 2019 was adopted by the Annual General Meeting.

3. Distribution of profit or covering of loss according to the adopted annual report



The Board of Directors’ proposal for allocation of the result of the year was approved by the Annual General Meeting.

4. Resolution to grant discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management



The Annual General Meeting granted discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.

5. Approval of remuneration of the Board of Directors for the current financial year

The Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration of the Board of Directors for the current financial year.

6. Election of members to the Board of Directors

Mie Levi Fenger and Claus Juhl were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors, and in addition, Henrik K. Isaksen, Kristin Parello-Plesner and Tue Østergaard were elected as new members by the Annual General Meeting.

7. Appointment of auditor

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as auditor of the company by the Annual General Meeting.

8. Authorization to acquire treasury shares

The Annual General Meeting adopted an authorization to the Board of Directors to approve the acquisition of treasury shares in the period until 24 April 2025 with a total nominal value of up to 10% of the share capital of the Company subject to the Company’s holding of treasury shares after such acquisition does not exceed 10% of the Company’s share capital. The consideration may not deviate more than 10% from the official price quoted on the stock market where the Company’s shares are listed at the time of acquisition or, following decision by the Board of Directors to amend and clarify its original proposal, at the time of entry into agreement.

9. Any proposals from the Board of Directors or shareholders

9.a Amendment of Article 4.1 of the Articles of Association regarding the Board of Directors’ authorization to issue warrants

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to issue up to 165,400 warrants in the period until 24 April 2025.

9.b Authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the Company’s share capital at a rate which may be below the market price with pre-emption rights for the Company’s existing shareholders

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to increase the Company’s share capital by up to a nominal amount of DKK 1,910,678.40 at a rate which may be below the market price with pre-emption rights for the Company’s existing shareholders in the period until 24 April 2021 following decision by the Board of Directors to amend and shorten the time period in its original proposal of a period until 24 April 2025.

9.c Authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the Company’s share capital at market price without pre-emption rights for the Company’s existing shareholders

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to increase the Company’s share capital by up to a nominal amount of DKK 1,910,678.40 at market price without pre-emption rights for the Company’s existing shareholders in the period until 24 April 2021 following decision by the Board of Directors to amend and shorten the time period in its original proposal of a period until 24 April 2025.

9.d Authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the Company’s share capital without pre-emption rights for the Company’s existing shareholders in connection with issuing of new shares to employees of the Company

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to increase the Company’s share capital by up to a nominal amount of DKK 95,533.60 at a rate which may be below the market price without pre-emption rights for the Company’s existing shareholders in connection with issuing of new shares to employees of the Company in the period until 24 April 2025.

9.e Authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the Company’s share capital at a rate which may be below the market price without pre-emption rights for the Company’s existing shareholders



The Annual General Meeting adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to increase the Company’s share capital by up to a nominal amount of DKK 286,602 at a rate which may be below the market price without pre-emption rights for the Company’s existing shareholders in the period until 24 April 2025.

9.f Language of the general meeting and documents prepared in connection with or following a general meeting

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to amend Article 5.7 of the Articles of Association regarding the language of the Company’s general meetings as well as documents prepared in connection with or following a general meeting.

9.g Language of company announcements

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to include a new Article 12.5 of the Articles of Association regarding the language of company announcements.

9.h Language of annual report

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to amend Article 14.2 of the Articles of Association regarding the language of the Company’s annual report.

9.i Changed name of the Company’s provider of share registration services

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to amend Article 2.4 of the Articles of Association regarding the changed name of the Company’s provider of share registration services.

9.j Approval of the Company’s revised Remuneration Policy

The Annual General Meeting approved the Company’s revised Remuneration Policy.





After the Company’s Annual General Meeting was held, the Board of Directors constituted itself by appointing Henrik K. Isaksen as Chairman of the Board of Directors.









For further information:

Anders Wall, VP Investor Relations GreenMobility, phone: +45 2540 3020, mail: aw@greenmobility.com

GreenMobility A/S, Landgreven 3, 1301 København K, CVR: 35521585, www.greenmobility.com

Certified Advisor

NORDEN CEF ApS

John Norden

Kongevejen 365, DK-2840 Holte

+45 2072 0200

jn@nordencef.dk





GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per-minute. Today, GreenMobility operates 400 cars in Copenhagen; and 250 cars in Oslo, together with cooperative partner VY and 100 cars in Aarhus together with our partner NRGi. More than 75,000 people have signed up with GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for car sharing in large cities, that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is listed on the Nasdaq First North in Copenhagen.

Attachment