IQE plc

Cardiff, UK

24 April 2020

IQE (AIM:IQE) will publish its audited Full Year 2019 Results at 7:00am on 28 April 2020 covering financial performance for the year ended 31 December 2019.

IQE was due to publish its Full Year 2019 Results on 24 March 2020 but postponed based on advice and guidance from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Financial Reporting Council (FRC), in the context of the uncertainty caused by the global Coronavirus pandemic. In its place, IQE provided a Trading Update on 24 March 2020 covering unaudited key financials for FY 2019 and an update on Q1 2020 trading.

ABOUT IQE

http://iqep.com

IQE is the leading global supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions that enable a diverse range of applications across:

handset devices

global telecoms infrastructure

connected devices

3D sensing

As a scaled global epitaxy wafer manufacturer, IQE is uniquely positioned in this market which has high barriers to entry. IQE supplies the whole market and is agnostic to the winners and losers at chip and OEM level. By leveraging the Group’s intellectual property portfolio including know-how and patents, it produces epitaxy wafers of superior quality, yield and unit economics.



IQE is headquartered in Cardiff UK, with c. 650 employees across nine manufacturing locations in the UK, US, Taiwan and Singapore, and is listed on the AIM Stock Exchange in London.