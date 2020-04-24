Sydney, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Italy outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Italy’s telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors. Subjects include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Facts, figures and statistics;

Industry and regulatory issues;

Infrastructure developments;

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;

Mobile Voice and Data Markets;

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);

Mobile subscribers and ARPU;

Broadband market forecasts;

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;

Market liberalisation and industry issues;

Telecoms operators – privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G).

Researcher:- Henry Lancaster

Current publication date:- November 2019 (17th Edition)

Executive Summary

Italy’s telcos progress with fibre network sharing

Italy’s large telecom market has one of the highest mobile penetration rates in Europe and has benefitted from progressive government programs aimed at developing the fibre broadband sector. These programs include the Open Fiber project, and plans to merge Open Fibre with TIM’s fixed infrastructure. Regulatory measures have also been introduced to facilitate access to NGNs, and a number of deals have been brokered which enable the main telcos to provide bundled services to large numbers of the population.

Italy’s vibrant mobile market has one of the highest penetration rates in Europe, though the number of subscribers has fallen in recent years as customers respond to attractive off-net pricing which has reduced the financial benefit of having SIM cards from different providers. The market underwent considerable changes following the merger of Wind and 3 Italia (becoming Wind Tre), which resulted in a new entrant in the form of Iliad. In mid-2019 Fastweb was recognised as an MNO in its own right, having been an MVNO for some 11 years. The company has secured spectrum in the 3.5GHz and 26GHz bands and has a ten-year deal with Wind Tre providing it with national roaming as well as a partner with which to develop a 5G network.

Network operators were among the first in Europe to trial services based on 5G. Recent spectrum auctions raised €6.55 billion, a cost which has encouraged operators to looking at cost-saving options including network build cooperation and the sale of base station portfolios.

This report analyses the key aspects of the Italian telecom market, providing the latest data and statistics on the fixed network services sector. It also reviews the key regulatory issues including number portability and local loop unbundling. In addition, the report assesses the fixed and fixed wireless broadband sectors, including the burgeoning fibre market. The report also analyses the mobile voice and data markets, including statistics, key regulatory issues and an assessment of deployed technologies and operator strategies in the face of competitive pressures and new opportunities.

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.

Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.

The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.

Key developments:

BT Italia considers sale of its Italian assets;

Telecom Italia extends superfast broadband to 19 million premises;

TIM and Open Fibre in network merger talks,

Fastweb's fibre network reaching about 60% of the population;

SINFI infrastructure registry helping to reduce cost of deploying fibre by a third;

TIM and Vodafone agree on tower network merge to support 5G rollout;

TIM launches 5G in six cities;

Fastweb and Wind Tre sign 5G network-sharing deal;

Regulator raises €6.55 billion in multi spectrum auction, reduces MTRs by a third;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2019, telcos' operating and financial data to Q3 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Telecom Italia (TIM), Fastweb, BT Italia, Tiscali, Wind Tre (3 Italia / Wind Telecom), Vodafone Italia, Metroweb

Key statistics

Regional European Market Comparison Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier Market Leaders Market Challengers Market Emergents TMI versus GDP Mobile and mobile broadband penetration Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector Economic considerations and responses Mobile devices Subscribers Infrastructure

Telecommunications market Market analysis

Regulatory environment Historical overview Regulatory authority Telecom sector liberalisation Interconnect Access Number Portability (NP) Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

Fixed network operators Introduction Telecom Italia (TIM) Wind Tre BT Italia Tiscali Fastweb

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network International Submarine cable networks Satellite networks Infrastructure developments Next Generation Network (NGN) Smart infrastructure Smart Cities Smart meters

Broadband market Introduction and statistical overview Broadband statistics Government support National Broadband Plan Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Telecom Italia Fastweb Tiscali Wind Tre Vectoring DSL Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks Introduction Telecom Italia Fastweb Other networks Other developments Other fixed broadband services

Mobile communications Market analysis Mobile statistics General statistics Operator market shares Mobile infrastructure 5G 4G (LTE) 3G Other infrastructure developments Mobile voice Mobile data Short Messaging Service (SMS) Multimedia Messaging Services (MMS) Mobile broadband Regulatory issues Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions Roaming Network sharing Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs) Major mobile operators Wind Tre (3 Italia/Wind) TIM Vodafone Italy Iliad Fastweb MVNOs Mobile content and applications Mobile banking/ticketing Payment services

Appendix – Historic data

Glossary of abbreviations

Related reports

