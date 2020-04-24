Sydney, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Netherlands outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in the Netherlands’ telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors. Subjects include:
- Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;
- Facts, figures and statistics;
- Industry and regulatory issues;
- Infrastructure developments;
- Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;
- Mobile Voice and Data Markets;
- Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);
- Mobile subscribers and ARPU;
- Broadband market forecasts;
- Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;
- Market liberalisation and industry issues;
- Telecoms operators – privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;
- Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G).
Researcher:- Henry Lancaster
Current publication date:- November 2019 (17th Edition)
Executive Summary
Netherlands preparing for 5G network sharing scheme
In common with other telecom markets in the region, the Dutch market is seeing a continuing decline in the fixed-line voice market as customers migrate to VoIP and mobile platforms for voice calls. In addition, the physical copper infrastructure is being replaced with fibre. KPN planned to stop marketing PSTN lines during 2020 and focus on IP connectivity. As part of this process, some customers in rural areas, where the cost of deploying fibre is prohibitive, are being served with hybrid DSL/LTE services while for a number of customers 5G will replace fixed-line connectivity for voice and data services in coming years.
The country has one of the highest fixed broadband penetration rates in the world, with effective cross-platform competition between DSL and HFC networks further stimulated by numerous fibre deployments. By early 2019 about 44% of fixed broadband connections provided data above 100Mb/s. Under regulatory measures main telcos KPN and VodafoneZiggo are obliged to offer wholesale access to competitors: VodafoneZiggo’s wholesale offer was published in March 2019.
Growth in the number of mobile subscribers in the Dutch market recovered in 2018 following a few years of stagnation. Operators are concentrating investment on 5G, while KPN is also closing 3G infrastructure with a view to refarming spectrum and other assets for LTE and 5G services.
This report details the key aspects of the Dutch telecom market, providing data on fixed network services, profiles of the major operators, and a review of the key regulatory issues including interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability, carrier preselection, and the provisions for competitor access to cable and fibre infrastructure. In addition, the report covers the fixed and wireless broadband markets, including statistics and analyses on technology deployments. The report also assesses the mobile voice and data segments, detailing the strategies of the MNOs, the deployment of emerging technologies, and a range of regulatory issues. A range of subscriber forecasts to 2024 are also provided.
BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.
On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.
Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.
The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.
Key developments:
- KPN to stop offering ISDN2/PSTN services;
- VodafoneZiggo publishes wholesale reference offer;
- Government invests €90 million in smart infrastructure project;
- Netherlands Telecom Agency given oversight for smart meter deployments;
- KPN reports recovery in revenue for 9M 2019;
- Regulator to issue guidelines on infrastructure sharing to promote 5G rollouts, aims to recall unused mobile numbers;
- T-Mobile Netherlands trials 5G using spectrum in the 700MHz band;
- KPN preps for 5G trials, plans 3G network shutdown in 2022, closes down four sub-brands;
- MNOs join with banks to launch m-payments system;
- Report update includes the regulator's market data to Q4 2018, telcos' operating and financial data to Q3 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.
Companies mentioned in this report:
KPN, UPC Netherlands, Tele2 Netherlands, Stipte (Scarlet Telecom), Ziggo, VodafoneZiggo, Orange Netherlands, Versatel, T-Mobile Netherlands, Reggefiber
- Key statistics
- Regional European Market Comparison
- Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
- Country overview
- COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector
- Economic considerations and responses
- Mobile devices
- Subscribers
- Infrastructure
- Telecommunications market
- Regulatory environment
- Historical overview
- Regulatory authority
- Telecom sector liberalisation
- Interconnect
- Access
- Number Portability (NP)
- Carrier PreSelection (CPS)
- Wholesale Line Rental (WLR)
- Fixed network operators
- Royal Koninklijke PTT Nederland (KPN)
- Scarlet Telecom (Stipte)
- Tele2 Netherlands
- Versatel Telecom International
- VodafoneZiggo
- Telecommunications infrastructure
- National telecom network
- International infrastructure
- Smart infrastructure
- Wholesale
- Wholesale broadband access
- Broadband market
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Market analysis
- Government support
- Broadband statistics
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Introduction
- VodafoneZiggo
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Regulating fibre
- KPN
- Government, councils and telcos involved
- Other fixed broadband services
- Wireless Local Loop (WLL)
- Wireless LANS/Wi-Fi
- WiMAX
- Internet via satellite
- Mobile communications
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Mobile voice
- Mobile data
- Multimedia Messaging Services (MMS)
- Mobile broadband
- Regulatory issues
- Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions
- Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Roaming
- Network sharing
- Major mobile operators
- KPN
- VodafoneZiggo
- T-Mobile Netherlands
- Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)
- Mobile content and applications
- M-payments
- Satellite mobile
- Appendix – Historic data
- Glossary of abbreviations
