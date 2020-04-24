Sydney, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Romania outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Romania-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses

Publication Overview

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Romania’s telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors. Subjects include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Facts, figures and statistics;

Industry and regulatory issues;

Infrastructure developments;

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;

Mobile Voice and Data Markets;

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);

Mobile subscribers and ARPU;

Broadband market forecasts;

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;

Market liberalisation and industry issues;

Telecoms operators – privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G).

Researcher:- Henry Lancaster

Current publication date:- November 2019 (17th Edition)

Executive Summary

Romania prepares for multi-band auction to support 5G launches

Romania’s telecoms market continues to evolve under the dynamics of competition and technological change. Alternative operators have launched competing services in the fixed-line voice market, with the provision of bundled services being a key driver. The acquisition of Liberty Global’s local unit UPC Romania by Vodafone Group in July 2019 has allowed Vodafone Romania to compete more effectively with the service offerings from Orange Romania and Telekom Romania. All operators are investing in network capacity upgrades in response to the shift towards offering IP-delivered content.

The mobile market is served by four network operators, three of which are the local subsidiaries of the major regional players Vodafone Group, Orange Group and Deutsche Telekom. Mobile broadband growth has been strong following network investments which have extended the reach of LTE services and prepared the ground for the launch of services based on 5G. Growth is expected to continue solidly during the next few years, supported by the release of additional spectrum in 2020.

Romania’s broadband market benefits from effective infrastructure-based competition. The country’s fibre sector has become one of the strongest in Europe in recent years, with a rapidly growing share of the fixed-line broadband market by subscriber lines. As a result, the country has one of the highest FttP penetration rates in the region, with almost 70% of connections offering data above 100Mb/s by early 2019. Operators including Orange Romania are building their own fibre infrastructure to gain independence from Telekom Romania’s wholesale access service.

This report provides an overview of Romania’s fast-developing telecommunications market, covering regulatory developments, major players and fixed-line infrastructure, and offering a variety of operational and financial statistics as well as a range of subscriber forecasts to 2024. The report also covers the mobile voice and data markets, including profiles of the major operators, updates on spectrum auctions and regulatory developments. In addition, the report provides insights into the growing broadband market, covering technologies, the major players and market developments.

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.

Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.

The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.

Key developments:

Orange Romania begins building its own fibre network;

Digi Mobil and Vodafone Romania launch 5G services;

Cost of 5G licences reduced;

Government scraps SIM card registration scheme over privacy concerns;

Vodafone Romania trials NB-IoT, completes acquisition of UPC Romania;

Orange Romania invests €500 million in its networks;

Lycamobile launches services as an MVNO;

Five of seven RoNet project stages completed by October 2019;

Majority of fixed broadband connections accessing 100Mb/s or above;

NetCity to increase Bucharest open access fibre network to 2,100km by 2020;

Deutsche Telekom secures approval for sale of stake in Telekom Romania;

Telekom Romania begins dismantling parts of its legacy copper network;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to December 2018, State Statistics data for 2018, telcos' operating and financial data to Q3 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments

Companies mentioned in this report:

UPC Romania, RCS&RDS, Telekom Romania, Vodafone Romania, Orange Romania, Digi Mobil

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Romania-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses

Nicolas Bombourg nbombourg@budde.com.au Within Australia (02) 8076 7665 Outside Australia +44 207 097 1241