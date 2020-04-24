GREELEY, Colo., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the JBS Greeley beef production facility reopened after quarantining the workforce for a period of time exceeding recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To enhance the company’s existing daily temperature screening efforts, symptomatic team members will now be provided free, on-site testing, conducted in coordination with the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment (WCDPHE), before entering the facility. Any team member with a fever or other confirmed COVID-19 symptoms will be immediately sent home.



During the closure, the company continued its common practice of deep-cleaning the facility, installed a new ventilation system for the fabrication cafeteria, enhanced existing social distancing protocols, finalized previously initiated installation of physical barriers on production lines, conducted additional online training for COVID-19 symptom detection, and increased signage in multiple languages to educate team members on ways to proactively prevent potential spread. JBS USA previously hired third-party epidemiologists from the University of Colorado, who evaluated the company’s existing COVID-19 protocols and procedures at the facility.

“After voluntarily closing the Greeley beef facility in an effort to stop potential spread among our workforce and contribute to community containment, we have taken proactive steps to complement our existing COVID-19 prevention efforts in the facility and continue to provide a safe working environment,” said Chris Gaddis, JBS USA Head of Human Resources. “We believe our partnership with the CDC, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and WCDPHE has enhanced our prevention protocols and will give our team members confidence to safely return to work.”

Officials from the CDC, NIOSH and WCDPHE visited the Greeley facility multiple times during closure to assess, validate and improve the company’s reopening plan. The company appreciates the joint efforts of these public health agencies to get the critical infrastructure food facility back to work.

The facility suspended harvest operations on April 9 and fabrication on April 15. Harvest operations resumed today and fabrication will resume on Monday, April 27. CDC recommends a seven day isolation period from the time symptoms first appear, including a three day post-symptomatic recovery period, as well as improvement in respiratory symptoms. Company team members were quarantined for 12 to 15 days and encouraged to shelter in place in accordance with the state of Colorado’s stay-at-home order. More than 275 new cases have been reported in Weld County since the plant closure.

Team members were paid during the plant closure, and the company proactively contacted employees through text messages, phone calls and social media to provide tips on what to do while away from work, in accordance with recommendations from the CDC and the WCDPHE. All team members have been receiving temperature checks prior to entering the facility since April 2. Masks have been provided to team members since April 2 and are required to be worn at all times on company property.

The health and safety of the team members providing food for the nation remains the company’s top priority. JBS USA will not operate a facility if the company does not believe it is safe. In addition to the new screening and testing protocol, the company previously implemented the following preventive measures at the Greeley facility to provide a safe working environment for its team members:

Health & Safety

Health screenings for every person before they enter the facility each day, including temperature checks and symptom screenings

Providing extra PPE (personal protective equipment), including masks

Restricting access to the facility and not allowing visitors

Social Distancing

Social distancing by staggering starts, shifts and breaks, and increasing spacing in cafeterias, break and locker rooms

Onsite tents to create more space during break and lunch times

Plexiglass dividers on all lunch tables, both inside and outside

Signs and traffic flow markers throughout the facility

Lines on the floors and walls to reinforce a six-foot separation at all times

Physical barriers between team members while working on production lines

Sanitation

Hand sanitizing stations installed throughout the facility

Boot foam sanitizer when entering the facility

Sanitization team who continuously cleans and sanitizes the facility, including common areas beyond the production floor

Fogging key areas in the plant at least once a week by a trained third-party sanitation crew

Benefits

Removing vulnerable populations from facilities, offering full pay and benefits

Requiring sick team members to stay home from work

Waiving short-term disability waiting periods

Providing free 100% preventive care to all team members enrolled in the company’s health plan

Offering free LiveHealth Online services for team members enrolled in the company’s health plan that allow for virtual doctor visits at no cost

Education & Training

Management and supervisor training on what to look for and how to prevent COVID-19 in the plant

Extensive materials throughout the facility regarding team member welfare and social distancing

Signage noting the requirement of wearing a face mask and how to properly wear it

Educating team members on COVID-19 symptoms, how to prevent the virus and the importance of practicing social distancing at home and in the community

