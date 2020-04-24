SHELTON, CT, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 29, 2020.

﻿Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical products and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2019 revenues of $4.6 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.﻿

