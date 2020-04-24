Amsterdam, 24 April 2020 – Heineken N.V. today announces that Blanca Juti, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer has decided to leave HEINEKEN on 1 June 2020, to pursue interests outside the company. Her successor will be announced in due course.

Jean-François van Boxmeer, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of HEINEKEN, commented: “As a member of the Executive Team during the last four years, Blanca has my genuine appreciation for her contribution to the business. She took the Corporate Affairs function and its three disciplines, communications, public affairs and sustainability to new heights by putting a greater emphasis on digital capabilities and stakeholder engagement. In sustainability, Blanca brought transformational change across the organisation, as she galvanised cross-functional teams to address sustainability as an integral part of doing business. This culminated in the development of a robust and wide-ranging environmental and social sustainability strategy including our 2030 ambition for renewable energy (Drop the C), water (Every Drop) and plastic. She leaves with my gratitude and all best wishes for the future.”





