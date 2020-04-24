New York, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Radiography Equipment Market Research Report by Imaging Technique, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05888610/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market is expected to grow from USD 879.64 Million in 2019 to USD 1,335.13 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.20%.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Industrial Radiography Equipment to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



On the basis of Imaging Technique, the Industrial Radiography Equipment Market is studied across Digital Radiography and Film-based Radiography. The Digital Radiography further studied across Computed Radiography, Computed Tomography, and Direct Radiography. The Film-based Radiography commanded the largest size in the Industrial Radiography Equipment Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Digital Radiography is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



On the basis of Application, the Industrial Radiography Equipment Market is studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Electronics, Manufacturing, and Oil & Gas. The Oil & Gas commanded the largest size in the Industrial Radiography Equipment Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Manufacturing is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



On the basis of Geography, the Industrial Radiography Equipment Market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region is studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region is studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region is studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded the largest size in the Industrial Radiography Equipment Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market including 3DX-Ray Ltd, Anritsu Corporation, Blue Star Limited, Bosello High Technology srl, Comet Group, Fujifilm Corporation, GE Company, Illinois Tool Works, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Nikon Corporation, Nordon Dage, North Star Imaging, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Smiths Group plc, and Thomas Publishing Company.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Industrial Radiography Equipment Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and their impact analysis shaping the Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market during the forecast period?

3. What is the competitive position if vendors in the Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market?

4. How Porters Five Forces define the Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market landscape?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market?

6. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market?

7. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market?

8. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market?

