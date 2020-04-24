Paris, 24th April 2020 – 17:45

COFACE SA: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting 14th May 2020 at 9.00am shall be held without the physical presence of its shareholders

During its meeting on 23 April 2020, COFACE SA’s Board of Directors decided that the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Thursday, 14th May 2020 at 9:00am without the physical presence of its shareholders given the measures limiting public gatherings due to the health status in France (according to French Order n° 2020-321 of 25 March 2020).

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Annual General Meeting on the website https://www.coface.com/fr/Investisseurs/Assemblee-generale which will be updated to specify the final terms of participation to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting.

The corresponding notice of meeting serving as convocation containing the agenda and draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (French Bulletin of Mandatory Legal Notices - BALO) No.50 on 24th April 2020 (announcement No. 2001001).

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote or give proxy in advance of the Meeting (online or by post) and to read carefully the information contained in the notice of meeting. Shareholders will be unable to obtain admittance cards.

Written questions may be submitted to the Company in advance of the Meeting via the dedicated email address: investors@coface.com attaching evidence of their shareholding,

All documents that must be disclosed for this meeting will be available to the shareholders, within the legal deadlines, on COFACE SA institutional website ( www.coface.com ) and more precisely under "Investors/General Assembly" ( https://www.coface.com/fr/Investisseurs/Assemblee-generale ).





CONTACTS MEDIA RELATIONS







Saphia GAOUAOUI

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 14 91

saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com ANALYSTS / INVESTORS







Thomas JACQUET

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58

thomas.jacquet@coface.com







Benoit CHASTEL

T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28

benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020 (subject to change)

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2019: 14 May 2020

H1-2020 results: 29 July 2020 (after market close)

9M-2020 results: 29 October 2020 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:

http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),

please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2019 and our 2018 Registration Document.





Coface: for trade



With over 70 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2019, Coface employed ~4,250 people and registered a turnover of €1.5 billion.







www.coface.com













COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA





DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2018 Registration Document filed with AMF on 3 April 2019 under the number No. D.19-0261 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

Attachment