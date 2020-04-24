ROCHESTER, Minn., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency (DMC EDA) announced the hosting of a week-long webinar series titled “Road to Recovery - Navigating the Path to Economic Recovery,” April 27 – May 1 from 12:00 – 1:00 PM.

Conversations hosted by Patrick Seeb, director of economic development and placemaking for DMC EDA, will be conducted with key industry leaders from retail, commercial, transportation and hospitality sectors covering topics of preparation and best practices for post-pandemic realities.

“As we turn the page toward reopening the economy, these conversations will be both inspiring and practical,” says Seeb. “Business owners and public service agencies alike are creatively exploring ways to safely provide services while recreating the customer experience.”

Webinars are free; Registrations are required.

Schedule and Featured Presenters:

Monday, April 27: Office Environment

Featured Presenters:

Jeremy Jacobs, managing director/market leader, Colliers International

Melany Bjorkman, project interior designer, RSP Architects

Jamie Sundsbak, director of operations, Collider co-working

Tuesday, April 28: Public and Private Transportation

Featured Presenters:

Charlie Zelle, chair, Metropolitan Council

John Reed, executive director, Rochester International Airport

Ia Xiong, physical development manager, City of Rochester

Laura Ellwood, Chamberlain Concierge, Rochester

Wednesday, April 29: Travel, Lodging and Conventions

Featured Presenters:

John Edman, director, Explore Minnesota Tourism

Joe Ward, president/CEO, Experience Rochester

Angie Richards, area director of sales, Avra Hospitality

Debbie Van Ravenhorst, regional vice president, HelmsBriscoe

Thursday, April 30: Retail and Restaurants

Featured Presenters:

Andrew Zimmern, TV personality, chef, writer, teacher and social justice advocate

Maureen Bausch, CEO, Bold North Associates

Svaar Vinji, owner and operator, Knight’s Chamber Clothiers, Rochester

Jennifer Becker and Erik Kleven, co-owners, Bleu Duck Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Friday, May 1: Outdoor Public and Event Spaces

Featured Presenters:

Tom Fisher, director of the University of Minnesota Design Center

Jerry Hammer, general manager, Minnesota State Fair

Karli McElroy, senior director of placemaking, Rochester Downtown Alliance

About DMC

Destination Medical Center (DMC) is the largest public-private economic initiative in Minnesota's history. The 20-year plan to transform Rochester into a global destination for health and wellness will attract developers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs to live, work and play in America's City for Health. For more information, visit dmc.mn.

