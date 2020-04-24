ROCHESTER, Minn., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency (DMC EDA) announced the hosting of a week-long webinar series titled “Road to Recovery - Navigating the Path to Economic Recovery,” April 27 – May 1 from 12:00 – 1:00 PM.
Conversations hosted by Patrick Seeb, director of economic development and placemaking for DMC EDA, will be conducted with key industry leaders from retail, commercial, transportation and hospitality sectors covering topics of preparation and best practices for post-pandemic realities.
“As we turn the page toward reopening the economy, these conversations will be both inspiring and practical,” says Seeb. “Business owners and public service agencies alike are creatively exploring ways to safely provide services while recreating the customer experience.”
Webinars are free; Registrations are required.
Schedule and Featured Presenters:
Monday, April 27: Office Environment
Featured Presenters:
Jeremy Jacobs, managing director/market leader, Colliers International
Melany Bjorkman, project interior designer, RSP Architects
Jamie Sundsbak, director of operations, Collider co-working
Tuesday, April 28: Public and Private Transportation
Featured Presenters:
Charlie Zelle, chair, Metropolitan Council
John Reed, executive director, Rochester International Airport
Ia Xiong, physical development manager, City of Rochester
Laura Ellwood, Chamberlain Concierge, Rochester
Wednesday, April 29: Travel, Lodging and Conventions
Featured Presenters:
John Edman, director, Explore Minnesota Tourism
Joe Ward, president/CEO, Experience Rochester
Angie Richards, area director of sales, Avra Hospitality
Debbie Van Ravenhorst, regional vice president, HelmsBriscoe
Thursday, April 30: Retail and Restaurants
Featured Presenters:
Andrew Zimmern, TV personality, chef, writer, teacher and social justice advocate
Maureen Bausch, CEO, Bold North Associates
Svaar Vinji, owner and operator, Knight’s Chamber Clothiers, Rochester
Jennifer Becker and Erik Kleven, co-owners, Bleu Duck Kitchen & Oyster Bar
Friday, May 1: Outdoor Public and Event Spaces
Featured Presenters:
Tom Fisher, director of the University of Minnesota Design Center
Jerry Hammer, general manager, Minnesota State Fair
Karli McElroy, senior director of placemaking, Rochester Downtown Alliance
About DMC
Destination Medical Center (DMC) is the largest public-private economic initiative in Minnesota's history. The 20-year plan to transform Rochester into a global destination for health and wellness will attract developers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs to live, work and play in America's City for Health. For more information, visit dmc.mn.
Bill Von Bank Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency 6123274285 billvonbank@dmceda.org Erin O'Brien Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency 6148046218 erinobrien@dmceda.org
