24 April 2020, 18h00 (CET), Antwerp (Berchem), Belgium: VGP NV announces the new denominator under Article 15 of the Transparency Act.

On 21 April 2020 VGP NV launched a capital increase in cash by means of a private placement via an accelerated bookbuild offering for a gross amount of circa EUR 200,000,000.00.

Following the completion of the capital increase and the issue of 2,000,000 new shares on 23 April 2020 at a total issue price of EUR 200,000,000.00 (EUR 100 per share) VGP NV hereby publicly discloses the following information:

Total share capital: EUR 102,640,077.19

Total number of voting securities: 20,583,050 (all ordinary shares)

Total number of votes (= denominator): 20,583,050 (all attached to ordinary shares)

Each of these shares confers one vote at the Annual General Meeting and these shares are therefore the denominator for purposes of publications under the transparency rules (i.e. notification in the event of reaching, exceeding or failing to meet the thresholds specified by law or in the Articles of Association). VGP NV’s Articles of Association do not provide for additional statutory thresholds. No convertible bonds, options or subscription rights have been issued that entitle the holder to shares – neither pre-emptive shares, nor non-voting shares.

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a leading European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi- industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 6.67 million m2 and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 220 employees today owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2, both joint ventures with Allianz Real Estate. As of December 2019, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to €2.77 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) of €741 million. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the Prague Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957)

