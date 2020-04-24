Press Release
Regulated information
Antwerp, 24 April 2020– 06:00 PM CET
Disclosure in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 – Transparency law
Transparency declaration by Vandewiele NV
VGP NV has received a transparency notification dated 23 April 2020 stating that Vandewiele NV now holds, by virtue of the acquisition of shares on 23 April 2020, 3% of the voting rights of the company. Consequently, Vandewiele NV has crossed the participation threshold of 3%.
The notification dated 23 April 2020 contains the following information:
·Reason for notification:
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.
·Notification by:
A parent undertaking or a controlling person.
·Person subject to the notification requirement:
Vandewiele NV, Michel Vandewielestraat 7 8510 Marke, Belgium.
·Date on which the threshold is crossed:
23 April 2020.
·Threshold that is crossed:
3%.
·Denominator:
20,583,050.
·Details of the notification:
|Previous notification
|Following the transaction
|# voting rights
|# voting rights
|% voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Attached to securities
|Attached to securities
|Charles Beauduin
|0
|0.00%
|Titan Baratto NV
|0
|0.00%
|Vandewiele NV
|651,869
|3.17%
|Subtotal
|651,869
|3.17%
|TOTAL
|651,869
|3.17%
·Chain of controlled undertakings through which the participation is effectively held:
Titan Baratto NV is the 100% owner of Vandewiele NV.
Charles Beauduin is the controlling shareholder of Titan Baratto NV for 77% directly and 23% indirectly.
CONTACT PERSON
|Martijn Vlutters
VP – Business Development & Investor Relations
|Tel: +32 3 289 14 33
E-mail: martijn.vlutters@vgpparks.eu
About VGP
VGP is a leading European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi- industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 6.67 million m2 and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a family- owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 220 employees today owns and operates assets in 12 European countries directly and through VGP European Logistics and VGP European Logistics 2, both joint ventures with Allianz Real Estate. As of December 2019, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to €2.77 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NAV) of €741 million. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the Prague Stock Exchange (ISIN: BE0003878957).
| What to do in case of a complaint? In the event of possible complaints, you can contact:
Attachment
VGP NV
Antwerp (Berchem), BELGIUM
VGP - Press release transparency notification (EN)FILE URL | Copy the link below
VGP NV LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: