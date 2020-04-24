Press Release

Regulated information

Antwerp, 24 April 2020– 06:00 PM CET

Disclosure in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 – Transparency law

Transparency declaration by Vandewiele NV

VGP NV has received a transparency notification dated 23 April 2020 stating that Vandewiele NV now holds, by virtue of the acquisition of shares on 23 April 2020, 3% of the voting rights of the company. Consequently, Vandewiele NV has crossed the participation threshold of 3%.

The notification dated 23 April 2020 contains the following information:

·Reason for notification:

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

·Notification by:

A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

·Person subject to the notification requirement:

Vandewiele NV, Michel Vandewielestraat 7 8510 Marke, Belgium.

·Date on which the threshold is crossed:

23 April 2020.

·Threshold that is crossed:

3%.

·Denominator:

20,583,050.

·Details of the notification:

Previous notification Following the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Attached to securities Attached to securities Charles Beauduin 0 0.00% Titan Baratto NV 0 0.00% Vandewiele NV 651,869 3.17% Subtotal 651,869 3.17% TOTAL 651,869 3.17%

·Chain of controlled undertakings through which the participation is effectively held:

Titan Baratto NV is the 100% owner of Vandewiele NV.

Charles Beauduin is the controlling shareholder of Titan Baratto NV for 77% directly and 23% indirectly.

CONTACT PERSON

Martijn Vlutters

VP – Business Development & Investor Relations Tel: +32 3 289 14 33

E-mail: martijn.vlutters@vgpparks.eu

