As previously informed, the global outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent closure of PWT Group A/S', now in restructuring, stores in mid-March have had a severe negative impact on the operational and financial performance of PWT Group A/S, now in restructuring, (a subsidiary to PWT Holding A/S) and PWT Holding A/S.

Consequently, the Board of Directors of PWT Holding A/S has filed a petition for in-court restructuring under Danish law. Based on the petition, PWT Holding A/S has been taken under restructuring by the probate court.

The aim of the in-court restructuring is to ensure a reorganization of the business to ensure the continued operation of the company.

For further information, please contact

PWT Holding A/S

Ole Koch Hansen, CEO

Telephone: +45 40444130

E-mail: ole@pwtgroup.dk



Claus Back Nielsen, CFO

Telephone: +45 25434611

E-mail: cbn@pwtgroup.dk







Information: This information is information that PWT Holding A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18:15 CEST on 24 April 2020.

Attachment