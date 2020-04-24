RALEIGH, N.C., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Responding to the call for medical supplies to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) today announced that it has donated approximately 60,000 nitrile disposable gloves to North Carolina Emergency Management for distribution to front line medical and other essential service providers. Many of the 7,200+ SECU employees use gloves when handling cash or member documents working under challenging conditions to provide financial services to the Credit Union’s 2.5 million members. This donation provides support where it is urgently needed to protect medical service providers on the front lines of the pandemic.



“In times like this, it’s imperative that we come together as a state and a nation to address the critical needs of our fellow neighbors,” said SECU President/CEO Mike Lord. “We are happy to donate these gloves to help protect those who are working to protect others.” Lord added, “SECU will continue to look for ways that we can support our members and help the people of North Carolina.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 82 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves 2.5 million members through 267 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $169 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

