SMITHFIELD, N.C., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KS Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCBB: KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the “Bank”), announced unaudited results for the first quarter of 2020.

The Company reported net income of $922,000, or $0.83 per diluted share, an increase of 12% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to net income of $820,000 or.$0.74 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Net interest income for the three months ended  March 31, 2020, was $3.5 million as as compared to $3.1 million for the comparable period in 2019. The increase was primarily due  to improvement in net interest margin.  Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $708,000, compared to $701,000 for the comparable period ended March 31, 2019. Noninterest expense was $3.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared $2.8 million in the comparable period in 2019. The company recorded a provision for loan losses of $45,000 during the first quarter 2020.

The Company’s unaudited consolidated total assets increased $22.5 million, to $426.2 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $403.7 million at December 31, 2019. Net loan balances increased by $24.5 million, or 8.0%, to $332.4 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $307.9 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in loans was primarily due to market demand and the addition of a new key lender in the fourth quarter of 2019.  The Company’s investment securities totaled $65.9 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $67.1 million at December 31, 2019.  Total deposits increased $18.9 million, to $345.8 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $326.9 million at December 31, 2019. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, there was a $14.2 million increase in core deposits and a $7.2 million increase in brokered funding. Total stockholders’ equity increased $1.5 million or 5.7% from $26.8 million at December 31, 2019 to $28.3 million at March 31, 2020, as a result of accumulated other comprehensive gains and increase in net income.
                        
Nonperforming assets consisted of $1.2 million nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2020, representing less than .50% of the Company’s total assets. The Company had no foreclosed real estate owned at March 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses at March  31, 2020 totaled $4.1 million, or 1.22% of  loans. 

Commenting on the first quarter results, Harold Keen, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank, stated, “The first quarter of 2020  was one of the best quarters on record for the Company in terms of loan and deposit growth. The Bank’s market area continues to have strong demand for new housing and commercial business growth.  Our Team has done an excellent job of capturing new clients in both loans and deposits.    COVID-19 has brought about rapid change for many of our customers; however, our team has expeditiously responded to assist them.  The Bank is participating in  the  Payroll Protection Program (PPP) and many of our clients have been able to take advantage of the PPP program. We are hopeful that as the COVID-19 crisis peaks that our local, state, and national economies can rebound quickly.”

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly  dividend of $0.10 per share for stockholders of record as of May 1, 2020, with payment to be made on May 11, 2020. 

KS Bank continues to be well-capitalized according to regulatory standards with total risk-based capital of 13.10%, tier 1 risk- based capital of 11.89%, common equity tier 1 risk- based capital of 11.89%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.69% at March 31, 2020. The minimum levels to be considered well capitalized for each of these ratios are 10.0%, 8.0%, 6.5%, and 5.0%, respectively.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp’s sole subsidiary.  The Bank is a full service community bank serving the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgage products and trust services. There are nine full service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, and Four Oaks, North Carolina. In addition, KS Trust Services has an office in Asheboro, NC and maintains a presence in Waynesville and Wilmington, NC.  For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company.  These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions.  Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.            

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
    
  March 31, 2020 December 31,
  (unaudited) 2019*
         
  (Dollars in thousands)
 ASSETS       
         
 Cash and due from banks:       
 Interest-earning$3,031  $3,306 
 Noninterest-earning 8,969   9,317 
 Time Deposit 100   100 
 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 65,856   67,150 
 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,851   1,763 
         
 Loans 336,505   311,911 
 Less allowance for loan losses (4,102)  (4,057)
 Net loans 332,403   307,854 
         
 Accrued interest receivable 1,358   1,145 
 Property and equipment, net 8,087   8,032 
 Other assets 4,557   4,990 
         
 Total assets$426,212  $403,657 
         
 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY       
         
 Liabilities       
 Deposits$345,816  $326,918 
 Long-term borrowings 48,248   46,248 
 Accrued interest payable 351   396 
 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,445   3,268 
         
 Total liabilities 397,860   376,830 
         
 Stockholder's Equity:       
 Common stock, no par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares;       
 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 and 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 1,359   1,359 
 Retained earnings, substantially restricted 26,103   25,291 
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 890   177 
         
 Total stockholders' equity 28,352   26,827 
         
 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$426,212  $403,657 
         
 *  Derived from audited financial statements       
         


 KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary
 Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
     
        
   Three Months Ended
   March
    2020  2019
   (In thousands, except per share data)
 Interest and dividend income:     
  Loans$4,170 $3,861
  Investment securities     
  Taxable 331  366
  Tax-exempt 40  22
  Dividends 24  27
  Interest-bearing deposits 11  73
  Total interest and dividend income 4,576  4,349
        
 Interest expense:     
  Deposits 702  764
  Borrowings 391  449
  Total interest expense 1,093  1,213
        
  Net interest income 3,483  3,136
        
 Provision for loan losses 45  -
        
  Net interest income after     
  provision for loan losses 3,438  3,136
        
 Noninterest income:     
  Service charges on deposit accounts 352  335
  Fees from presold mortgages 3  52
  Other income 353  314
  Total noninterest income 708  701
        
 Noninterest expenses:     
  Compensation and benefits 1,810  1,704
  Occupancy and equipment 363  309
  Data processing & outside service fees 231  223
  Advertising 29  39
  Other 538  523
  Total noninterest expenses 2,971  2,798
        
  Income before income taxes 1,175  1,039
        
 Income tax 253  219
        
  Net income$922 $820
        
  Basic and Diluted earnings per share$0.83 $0.74
        


Harold T. Keen
President and Chief Executive Officer
(919) 938-3101

Regina J Smith
Chief Financial Officer
(919) 938-3101