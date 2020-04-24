Paris, April 24, 2020

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 – ING) announced that its 2019 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Market Authority (AMF) on April 24, 2020.

This document is available on the website of the Company http://www.ingenico.com/fr/finance .

The Universal Registration Document takes into account the evolution of the health crisis related to Covid-19 which effects are reflected in sections 1.2.4 (“Strategic risk”), 4.1.3 “Main risks and uncertainties in 2020”) et 4.2 (“Outlook and trends”) (this section is in keeping with the update on the 2020 outlook announced in the press release of April 22, 2020).

The following documents are included in the 2019 Registration Document:

The 2019 annual financial report ;

The board of director’s report on corporate governance ;

Description of the share buyback program.

An English version will soon be available on our website.

