Following the publication of its annual figures on 27 March 2020, and to announce the Annual General Meeting of 27 May 2019, ABO-Group announces today its annual report for 2019. The annual report can be consulted on the ABO-Group's website: http://www.abo-group.eu/en/investors/shareholder-structure/shareholders-meetings/

There you will find the following documents:

Convocation ordinary general meeting 2020

Information for the shareholders

Ballot paper ordinary general meeting 2020

Procuration ordinary general meeting 2020

Report of the board of directors to the ordinary general meeting

Statutory Annual accounts 2019

Report from the commissioner on the statutory financial accounts 2019

Report from the commissioner on the consolidated financial accounts 2019



About ABO-Group

ABO-Group is a specialised engineering company focused on construction, environment and energy. The ABO-Group is active in Belgium, the Netherlands and France, as well as internationally, through its consultancy and testing & monitoring departments. ABO-Group guarantees its customers a sustainable solution. For a more detailed description of the operations of the group, please consult the ABO-Group website ( www.abo-group.eu ).

