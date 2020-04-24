Ghent, April 24, 2020 – 19.00 CET – Press release / Regulated information
Following the publication of its annual figures on 27 March 2020, and to announce the Annual General Meeting of 27 May 2019, ABO-Group announces today its annual report for 2019. The annual report can be consulted on the ABO-Group's website: http://www.abo-group.eu/en/investors/shareholder-structure/shareholders-meetings/
There you will find the following documents:
About ABO-Group
ABO-Group is a specialised engineering company focused on construction, environment and energy. The ABO-Group is active in Belgium, the Netherlands and France, as well as internationally, through its consultancy and testing & monitoring departments. ABO-Group guarantees its customers a sustainable solution. For a more detailed description of the operations of the group, please consult the ABO-Group website (www.abo-group.eu).
For more information:
Frank De Palmenaer Johan Reybroeck
CEO ABO-Group Environment NV CFO ABO-Group Environment NV
frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu johan.reybroeck@abo-group.eu
T +32 (0)9 242 88 88
Derbystraat 255, Maaltecenter Blok G, B-9051 Gent (SDW), België.
