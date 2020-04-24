Through a series of more than 40 videos, educators from Hillsdale College and its Barney Charter School Initiative—a network of classical public charter schools—focus on the basics of at-home learning and American classical education.

Through a series of more than 40 videos, educators from Hillsdale College and its Barney Charter School Initiative—a network of classical public charter schools—focus on the basics of at-home learning and American classical education.

HILLSDALE, Mich., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillsdale College is offering free online videos designed to aid parents of K-12 students with at-home lesson planning and teaching.

Through a series of more than 40 videos, educators from Hillsdale College and its Barney Charter School Initiative—a network of classical public charter schools—focus on the basics of at-home learning and American classical education. Topics include first-time homeschooling, parenting for academic success, phonograms, Latin, and Singapore Math, among others. The videos have more than 33,500 combined views to date.

“With millions of students in the United States now learning at home, parents are seeking high-quality resources and guidance to help teach their children,” said Dr. Kathleen O’Toole, assistant provost for K-12 education at Hillsdale College. “The resources provided by Hillsdale College and the Barney Charter School Initiative are rooted in our American classical education model and designed to encourage parents as the primary educators of their children.”

American classical education uniquely emphasizes human virtue and moral character, responsible citizenship, content-rich curricula, and teacher-led classrooms. Classical educators focus on cultivating moral and intellectual virtue, so that each student becomes capable of self-government and is therefore able to live a happy life.

“Our desire is to equip parents with the tools they need to inspire wonder and continue their child’s education from home,” said Rebecca Holland, director of curriculum and instruction for the Barney Charter School Initiative. “Instead of encouraging students to sit in front of a computer, these resources give parents the ability to teach meaningful in-person lessons, even if they don’t have teaching experience.”

For more information on Hillsdale College’s K-12 education resources, visit k12athome.hillsdale.edu.

About Hillsdale College

Hillsdale College is an independent liberal arts college located in southern Michigan. Founded in 1844, the College has built a national reputation through its classical liberal arts core curriculum and its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. It also conducts an outreach effort promoting civil and religious liberty, including a free monthly speech digest, Imprimis, with a circulation of more than 5 million. For more information, visit hillsdale.edu .

About the Barney Charter School Initiative

Hillsdale College’s Barney Charter School Initiative (BCSI) promotes the founding of tuition-free, public K-12 classical charter schools and excellence in their teaching and operations. BCSI supports more than 20 American classical education schools nationwide. BCSI schools train the minds and improve the hearts of young people through a content-rich curriculum with instruction in the principles of moral character and civic virtue.

###

Attachment

Emily Stack Davis Hillsdale College 517-803-3745 PR@hillsdale.edu