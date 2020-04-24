New York, NY , April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) released today over 14 digital transformation onboarding journeys and business cases for the company’s entire technology portfolio. The documents offer partners, business analysts, existing and future customers a lens into the business processes of the specialized industry applications to fast-track evaluation and process review for white-label deployments, which is part of the company’s Brand As Your Own Strategy.



CEO Massimo Barone stated, “We want to accelerate our competitive advantage globally and with the launch of our Onboarding Documents and Business processes which include integrated services, it is fundamental that our products and services offer clarity, flexibility and scalability with the most stringent requirements offered for compliance.”

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) is an industry leader in FinTech & PayTech specialized industry applications for the cloud and mobility to global markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, digital ID-EKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, and ride booking industries. For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com

