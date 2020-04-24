Standard & Poor’s has downgraded Arion Bank’s long term credit rating from BBB+ to BBB but revised the outlook from negative to stable.



Main comments from Standard & Poor’s:

The global recession expected in 2020 due to COVID-19 will affect the open and concentrated Icelandic economy and its banks, despite a substantial government package to counteract the effects. It will also exacerbate some of the Icelandic banking industry´s weaknesses.

The 'BBB' rating level and stable outlook factor in the solid market position of the bank in Iceland, which has a relatively advanced digitalized banking platform. In S&P’s view, the bank is well ahead of many other European banks in its preparation for technological disruption.

The stable outlook indicates that S&P expects the bank to withstand the consequences of the looming economic recession by maintaining solid capital position and comfortable funding and liquidity profiles