CONCORD, NC, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Hydromer (OTCQB: HYDI) announced today that it will be the exclusive coating supplier and manufacturing partner for N8 Medical’s CeraShield™ Endotracheal Tube. Health Canada has granted emergency use access marketing approval for the CeraShield™ Endotracheal Tube for all Canadian mechanically-ventilated COVID-19 patients.

N8's CeraShield™ tube has a patented anti-fouling coating to prevent deadly bacterial infections that frequently occur in ventilated patients. Conventional endotracheal tubes allow pathogenic bacteria to rapidly grow on the tube surfaces and are a source of infection that may lead to acute kidney injury, sepsis and death.

“N8’s CeraShield™ Endotracheal Tube may reduce secondary bacterial infections, save lives and expand ventilator resource capacity by getting patients off ventilators sooner,” said Ronald Bracken, N8’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are pleased that Health Canada is now allowing all hospitals to have access to this potentially life-saving technology.”

CAUTION: In the United States, the CeraShield™ Endotracheal Tube is investigational and has not been granted marketing approval. These statements have not been evaluated by Health Canada or FDA.

About Hydromer® www.hydromer.com

Hydromer® is a leading global surface modification and coatings solutions provider. As a trusted partner to companies worldwide, our solutions add value to our clients’ products so that they can stand out in the marketplace. We are an innovation-driven, customer-centered organization with a focus on meeting our clients’ needs. Hydromer is also manufacturing their own brand of hand sanitizer under the First Responder™ brand.

About N8 Medical www.n8medical.com

N8 Medical, LLC (N8 Medical) is a clinical-stage medical device company focused on commercializing medical devices that incorporate a novel class of active compounds called ceragenins.

