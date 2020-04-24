The Board of Directors of Marel hf. resolved on 24 April to grant to employees up to 6,115,000 shares through stock option agreements, thereof 2,420,000 to the Executive Team. The stock options will be granted to the Executive Team and to selected employees in strategic positions.
The aim of the stock option agreements is to align long-term interests of employees and of the Company. The key terms and conditions of the new stock option program were approved by Marel’s Annual General Meeting on 6 March 2019 in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy as approved at Marel’s Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2020. Key terms and conditions of the agreements are as follows:
The total number of unexercised stock options granted by Marel hf., including this new stock option scheme, currently amounts to 24.1 million shares corresponding to approximately 3.1% of total issued share capital. The Company’s cost of the new share option scheme is estimated to be approximately EUR 3.5 million over the next 3 years based on the option pricing model of Black-Scholes.
Details of the share options granted to Marel´s Executive Team:
|Name
|Title
|New stock options
|Older granted and unexercised options
|Shareholding of insider
|Shareholding of financially related parties
|Árni Oddur Þórðarson
|Chief Executive Officer
|580,000
|2,260,000
|64,634
|67,235
|Linda Jónsdóttir
|Chief Financial Officer
|320,000
|1,855,000
|182,500
|0
|Árni Sigurðsson
|Chief Strategy Officer and EVP Strategic Business Units
|320,000
|1,855,000
|0
|100,000
|Roger Claessens
|Executive Vice President Poultry
|200,000
|250,000
|0
|0
|David Wilson
|Executive Vice President Meat
|200,000
|957,000
|195,857
|0
|Guðbjörg Heiða Guðmundsdóttir
|Executive Vice President Fish
|200,000
|40,000
|0
|0
|Folkert Bölger
|Executive Vice President Global Supply Chain
|200,000
|500,000
|17,862
|0
|Ulrika Lindberg
|Executive Vice President Global Markets and Services
|200,000
|250,000
|0
|0
|Anna Kristín Pálsdóttir
|Executive Vice President Innovation
|200,000
|67,000
|0
|0
1 The exercise price is determined by the closing rate of Marel shares at Euronext Amsterdam on 24 April 2020, i.e. EUR 3.80 per share.
Marel hf.
Gardabaer, ICELAND
Marel hf. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: