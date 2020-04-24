Leading provider of innovative blockchain business solutions, Appliqate Inc,



NEW YORK, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appliqate Inc “OTC (APQT)” Plows ahead towards its goal of putting blockchain technology front and center in the cryptocurrency world. Kala fully functioning blockchain has thousands of users and a number of milestones coming to fruition, the Kala blockchain is positioned to make a few waves in the crypto world.

May 5th, 2020 Kala Coin will be uplisted to a public exchange. By having our coin trade publicly and continuing to integrate with other businesses, Kala sets a new standard in this emerging market.

Appliqate intends to launch projects on the near horizon that will continue to add value to Kala’s utility.

Kala wallet which will have the ability to purchase and store Bitcoin.

Kala wallet will also have the ability to “insure” it’s bitcoin holdings.

Kala Blockchain intends to verify and provide proof of ownership in currently complicated systems such as copyright, ownership, and attribution.

Appliqate’s recently acquired Nui Social has made tremendous strides internationally by introducing and educating people all over the world to blockchain and cryptocurrency. They have been intricately involved in this blossoming segment for a number of years. Nui believes the power and transparency of blockchain can change people’s lives for the better.

Una Taylor, President of APQT stated “We are extremely pleased with the development and growth of our company. Under the leadership of Darren Olayan, Appliqate has established itself as a credible leader and innovator in the Blockchain industry. Market share and customer satisfaction continue to grow.”

For more information about Appliqate Inc and the solutions offered, please visit - https://appliqate.com/ .

About Appliqate Inc

Appliqate Inc is a publicly-traded technology development firm that provides businesses, company founders, government leaders, and investors with access to innovative blockchain business solutions with proven, real-world applications by utilizing innovative blockchain technology. The company offers solutions to reduce risks and increase positive outcomes for blockchain projects by opening opportunities for entrepreneurs globally.

