TITUSVILLE, Fla., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK: APRU) (the “company”) is proud to announce that it will be featured during the halftime show of The Simulation Football League’s (SFL) 14th Championship Game that will be broadcast live Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m. ET on Eleven Sports, For the Fans television network (DirecTV 623, ESPN 252, Verizon FiOS 597, AT&T U-verse 1665) in a matchup between the Sioux Falls Sparrows (10-4) and the Atlanta Swarm (12-2), both in the Championship Game for the first time in 16 combined seasons. “We’re ready for an exciting conclusion to an amazing season,” said SFL Commissioner Cameron Irvine. “Additionally, we are counting the minutes until we witness the first ever virtual halftime show for the League, which would not be possible without great partners like APRU.”



The halftime show will include an amazing band, Hurricane Shane, as well as Rock Harbor Radio Super Stars, Jason “The Eagle” Atwell and Jordan “Spider” Snodgress. Jason “The Eagle” Atwell also happens to be the Chief Operating Officer for APRU. “Coming from Entertainment to APRU and now being able to introduce the two has been a goal I have been working towards since my arrival,” said Atwell. “Thanks to APRU, the official main sponsor of the halftime show, the band will be virtually inserted into the SFL championship halftime show. The technology being used is incredible and beyond anything I could have imagined using a few years ago,” said production manager Michael Capen.

“The opportunity to be part of, a history in the Making moment, is what we are all about,” said Tony Torgerud, CEO of APRU. “We pride ourselves on the creation and distribution of products that have never been accomplished before and as we move into a more virtual world we are excited for our partners at the SFL and Vbar Live for making this production possible.”

Other sponsors of the halftime show include Vbar Live, Simple Vodka, Key West Smugglers Whiskey as well as the APRU Brand’s products Apple Rush sparkling juice and Element Brands CBD infused carbonated beverages.

About The Apple Rush Co., Inc.



The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 45 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.aprubrands.com and www.applerush.com .



About APRU, LLC: APRU, LLC focuses on the development and sales of all natural Apple Rush sparkling juices, and research and development, of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives and other active ingredients such as our exclusive agathos active, kratom, kava, blue lotus, and ginseng. www.aprullc.com or on Twitter @RealAPRU_News.

About the SFL - Simulation Football League

The Simulation Football League is the first controllerless esport, allowing viewers to build and improve players who compete on the field against one another as coaches behind the scenes build gameplans inserted into artificial intelligence that executes the gameplans. The SFL provides a complete immersive experience for the viewer, the players, the coaches and team ownership, with over 2,000 members in its Discord community. Its incoming rookie class has nearly 200 players and its 15th Anniversary Season will begin play in July. The next Rookie Draft is slated for June.

For information on the league, visit www.simulationfl.net and for more information on player subscriptions and to join the league’s Discord community, visit www.simulation.football.

About FTF - For The Fans

For the Fans is an emerging multi-platform home for video content, established to serve passionate fans and their appreciation for competition, sportsmanship and performance. Enjoyed across numerous global sports and entertainment platforms, FTF features a 24/7 broadcast and streaming application, including live and on-demand (VOD) video, game and events, engaging interviews, predictions, analysis and a variety of original programming.

Where to watch FTF:



TV Channel Guide: https://ftflive.com/channels/ Online: FTFnext.com; FTFNEXTApp

