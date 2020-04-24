SANTA ANA, Calif., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board and radio frequency components manufacturer, today announced it is changing the location and format for the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders from an in person meeting to a virtual meeting format. The meeting remains scheduled for 8:30 a.m., PDT, on Thursday, May 7, 2020.



This change is being implemented due to the emerging public health impact of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. To support the health and well-being of the Company’s employees and stockholders and to comply with the protocols that federal, state, and local governments have imposed and may impose in the future, stockholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person. Rather, stockholders will be able listen to a live teleconference of the virtual meeting by accessing: https://web.lumiagm.com/208900745 .

If you are a stockholder of record as of March 9, 2020, the record date for the annual meeting, you should click on “I have a login,” enter the control number found on your proxy card or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials you previously received, and enter the password “ttm2020” (the password is case sensitive).

If your shares are held in “street name” through a broker, bank or other nominee, in order to participate in the virtual annual meeting you must first obtain a legal proxy from your broker, bank or other nominee reflecting the number of shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. common stock you held as of the record date, your name and email address. You then must submit a request for registration to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC: (1) by email to proxy@astfinancial.com; (2) by facsimile to 718-765-8730 or (3) by mail to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, Attn: Proxy Tabulation Department, 6201 15th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11219. Requests for registration must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and be received by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on May 5, 2020.

Stockholders are strongly encouraged to complete and return the proxy card included in the proxy materials, which were sent previously, or through your broker, bank or other nominee’s voting instruction form, to ensure that your votes are counted at the 2020 Annual Meeting. Stockholders of record in the U.S. can also vote via telephone or via the internet by following the instruction on the proxy card.

The health and safety of the Company’s stockholders and employees are of paramount concern to the Company’s Board and management. Questions regarding proxy voting or how to access the Company’s annual meeting via teleconference or webcast may be directed to Investor Relations at 714-327-3050.

