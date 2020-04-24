MONACO, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NMCI ), a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector of the maritime industry, today announced that on April 22, 2020, the Company received a written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Listing Rules in that closing bid price of the Company’s common units for 30 consecutive business days had not maintained the minimum bid price of $1.00 per common unit, as required by Marketplace Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Rule”). The notice is only a notification of deficiency, not of imminent delisting, and has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.



The Nasdaq letter states that the Company will be provided 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the minimum $1.00 per share bid requirement. However, given recent extraordinary market conditions, Nasdaq has determined to suspend the compliance period for the bid price requirement through June 30, 2020. Accordingly, the Nasdaq letter states that the Company has until December 28, 2020 to regain compliance with the Rule by having the bid price of the Company’s common units closing at $1.00 per common unit or above for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days before December 28, 2020.

If the Company does not regain compliance by December 28, 2020, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.

The Company will monitor the bid price of its common stock and consider available options if its common stock does not trade at a level likely to result in the Company regaining compliance with the Rule by December 28, 2020. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance or that Nasdaq will grant the Company a further extension of time to regain compliance, if necessary.

About Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

The Company, Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (Nasdaq: NMCI ), is a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector of the maritime industry. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-containers.com .

Advisory on Forward-Looking Information and Statements

