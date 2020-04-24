As previously announced, the Board of Directors authorized – and at the Company’s AGM on 15 April 2020 the Company’s shareholders approved – a dividend payment for the six months ended 31 December 2019 of USD 0.10 per A‐share to be paid to the shareholders whose names appear on the register of members at close of business on 20 April 2020.



As regards A-shares that are eligible for trading on Nasdaq in New York (the “US A-shares”) and that are held via book-entry interests through Cede & Co., the nominee of Depositary Trust Company, the US central securities depositary and clearance system, it has come to the Company’s attention that the dividend record date of 20 April 2020 was not properly notified to Nasdaq in New York. Accordingly, the Board of Directors of the Company has authorized a new record date of 4 May 2020 and a revised dividend payment date of 15 May 2020 for all the US A-shares. The ex-dividend date for the US A-shares will be 1 May 2020.

As regards all other A-shares (not including the US A-shares), including book-entry interests held through VP Securities A/S for trading on Nasdaq in Copenhagen, the dividend will continue to be paid on 6 May 2020 with a record date of 20 April 2020.

In order to prevent potential payment mismatches, the Company has implemented a temporary suspension of movements of holdings of or representing A-shares between the US and the Danish markets, effective immediately until expiry of the revised record date of 4 May 2020 applicable for US A-shares.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as in the Company’s notice of the AGM dated 13 March 2020 and accompanying circular.

