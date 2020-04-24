PASCAGOULA, Miss., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division has been awarded a contract modification to exercise the first option year of the existing Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) Planning Yard contract. This option has a potential total value of up to $107.9 million for planning yard services in support of in-service LCS class ships.



“Our outstanding and experienced Shipyard Planning Yard team is poised to continue the excellent and efficient execution of this important work for our Navy customer,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said.

The planning yard design services contract will continue to provide the LCS program with post-delivery life-cycle support, which includes fleet modernization program planning, design engineering and modeling, logistics support, long-lead-time material support, and preventative and planned maintenance system item development and scheduling. Unique to this planning yard effort is the requirement to manage the scheduling of all planned, continuous and emergent maintenance and associated availabilities.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, nuclear and environmental services, and fleet sustainment. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

