STAMFORD, Conn., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (Nasdaq: EGLE) will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, after the close of stock market trading on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Members of Eagle Bulk’s senior management team will host a teleconference and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 8, 2020 to discuss the results.



To participate in the teleconference, investors and analysts are invited to call +1 844-282-4411 in the U.S., or +1 512-900-2336 outside of the U.S., and reference participant code 1689663. A simultaneous webcast of the call, including a slide presentation for interested investors and others, may be accessed by visiting http://www.eagleships.com.

A replay will be available following the call from 11:00 AM ET on May 8, 2020 until 11:00 AM ET on May 17, 2020. To access the replay, call +1 855-859-2056 in the U.S., or +1 404-537-3406 outside of the U.S., and reference passcode 1689663.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) is a US-based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile mid-size drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax / Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis. For further information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com .

Company Contact

Frank De Costanzo

Chief Financial Officer

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc.

Tel. +1 203-276-8100

Email: investor@eagleships.com

Media Contact

Rose & Company

Tel. +1 212-359-2228