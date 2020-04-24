SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pMD ®, the innovation leader in health care technology, has been recognized as a winner of the 2020 Bay Area Best Places To Work, an awards program presented by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal.



pMD was named #1 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area and received the #1 Bay Area Workplace Wellness Award in the smallest business category (25 - 49 employees). The company has been named to the list four consecutive years, including the last two years in the number one spot in both categories. Select employers from the Bay Area were honored for having created exceptional workplaces that their employees value highly. Companies were evaluated and ranked by employee values such as fun, collaborative culture, compensation, benefits offerings, amenities, and management practices.

“Care is at the center of pMD’s mission, and this mantra permeates throughout our entire organization,” said Philippe d'Offay, founder and CEO of pMD. “We take the well-being of our team very seriously because when employees feel cared for, this sentiment reflects back into their work and in turn positively impacts the health care community. Our mission as a company is to improve patient outcomes, and that process begins with our dedicated and passionate employees.”

pMD provides health care teams with powerful technology to deliver better care. The company is made up of people who are committed to improving the patient experience in the health care industry and have developed a set of products and services to support this mission.

The health care industry is undergoing rapid change at the moment with the demand for telehealth playing a key role in reshaping how care is delivered. pMD was founded 21 years ago with the mission to reduce medical errors and save patient lives; and in the midst of a global health crisis, the company finds itself able to do just that by offering free, reliable, and secure telemedicine tools to health care practitioners and patients.

pMD is always on the lookout for smart, talented, and driven people to join their amazing team. For more information about open positions, visit: https://www.pmd.com/careers

About pMD

pMD gives health care professionals powerful, intuitive mobile software that improves patient care. With pMD's mobile communication, data capture, and care navigation platforms, health care teams finally have an elegant and simple technology to maximize efficiency and collaboration, capturing everything right at the point of care. pMD interfaces with all major electronic medical records, hospital systems, and medical billing systems, enabling the efficient sharing of data and cutting down on medical errors. pMD is committed to developing the best solution and providing superior customer service. For more information, contact pMD or visit www.pmd.com .

About 2020 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum’s scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

